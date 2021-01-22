ENID, Okla. — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision around 12:25 p.m. Friday at 1500 W. Garriott, near McAlister’s Deli.
According to an Enid Police Department report, Sabrina Briggs, 23, of Enid, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra and exiting the McAlister’s Deli/Wendy’s private drive to turn west onto Garriott when she failed to see an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Melissa Hill, 44, of Enid.
The report said Hill swerved to avoid Briggs but was struck and then pushed into a westbound 2000 Freightliner FLD driven by 55-year-old Rickey Marten of Neodesha, Kan.
Briggs and Hill both had non-incapacitating head injuries and were transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to the report. Marten was uninjured.
All three drivers’ conditions were apparently normal, and all three were wearing seat belts, according to the report. Airbags were equipped in all vehicles but only deployed in Hills’ car. The weather at the time was clear, and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.
The three vehicles all had disabling damage and were towed from the scene, the report said.
