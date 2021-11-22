ENID, Okla. — Byrum Electric is donating a Thanksgiving ham or turkey and a $100 Jumbo Foods gift card to three families this week.
In a social media post, Byrum Electric asked customers to nominate a family in need to receive a Thanksgiving gift.
“We know times can be hard, and we want to give back to our community,” Byrum Electric said on Facebook.
Owner Steve Byrum said the company has been doing this for three years now. It hand-delivers the fully prepared meat of choice and gift card to each of the three families the day before Thanksgiving.
“I have been blessed and fortunate with the business,” Byrum said. “I am giving back. We wanted to focus on families that were in need. We wanted to help them out.”
Madison Harper, office manager at Byrum Electric, said they have received more than 35 nominations and messages about their offer.
“You never know what people are going through, you don’t want people to go without. We can’t help everybody, but this is just a small way to give back.”
