ENID, Okla. — Three Iowans were injured Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, when the 2007 Honda Pilot they were in drove through a closed intersection in Enid and struck a road grader in the work zone, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at about 8 a.m. when the driver, Robert John Gerhard, 94, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was eastbound on Southgate, failed to see the road closed signs at 16th because of the sun in his eyes, according to the OHP. He continued through the signs and struck the grader, the OHP report states.
Gerhard was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center where he was in stable condition with internal trunk and head injuries and would be transported to Integris Bass Baptist in Oklahoma City, according to the report.
His passenger, 67-year-old Constance Lee Gerhard, 67, also of Bellevue, was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and listed in stable condition with internal trunk and leg injuries, according to the report. She would be transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to the report.
A 15-year-old male, also of Bellevue, was transported to St. Mary’s where he was treated and released, according to OHP.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use by all. The condition of the driver appeared to be normal, and the cause of the collision was listed as inattention, according to the report.
