ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid’s annual luncheon and purse auction Thursday saw purses of all sizes, shapes and colors auctioned off and the recognition of two women for their efforts in the community.
Both the Woman of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year for 2022 were announced at Purses with Purpose, which raised more than $35,000 to go toward maintaining YWCA’s programs and services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Around 340 people attended the YWCA’s major fundraiser and heard one domestic violence survivor’s experience, said YWCA Executive Director Courtney Strzinek.
“The goal, really, was to educate people on and bring awareness to domestic violence, and let victims and survivors know they’re not alone,” Strzinek said after the event. “It was so amazing to see this many people here — it really shows that our community cares.”
The 2022 Woman of the Year was Kim Devoll. Cheryl Evans, who received the award last year, introduced Devoll, who has “devoted her time and energy to creating a better community for those around her” and is “always willing to help and advocate for multiple nonprofits.”
Devoll has volunteered more than 3,000 hours at Loaves & Fishes, serving as treasurer, chair of the volunteer task force committee, on the development committee and as the unofficial historian. She logged more than 800 hours of service during the COVID-19 pandemic alone.
When not at Loaves & Fishes, Devoll, born in Woodward and a graduate of Mooreland High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, helps raise funds and awareness for Relay 4 Life, Ally’s House, Enid SPCA and Beta Sigma Phi’s Preceptor Psi Chapter.
She also volunteers in Oklahoma State University’s veterinary program and, after moving to Enid, worked in several doctor’s offices.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Devoll said. “There’s a lot of great nonprofits in this town, and they all serve great purposes. I try to support them all, but Loaves & Fishes is just near to my heart. ... The American Cancer Society is also very near and dear to me. ...
“Thank you all for coming out and supporting the (YWCA), and thank you for this honor.”
The 2022 Volunteer of the Year went to Sandy Hoefer, who volunteered 705 hours at the YWCA just in the last year. Hoefer is “essential to the operation of My Sister’s Closet,” spending hours receiving and sorting donations to the community thrift store, said YWCA board member Virginia Miller.
Outside of My Sister’s Closet, Hoefer is the YWCA’s resident genealogist, and she is retired from a career in the medical field.
“We could not be more thankful for her expertise and dedication to our mission,” Miller said.
Alisa Henin, a survivor of domestic violence from Broken Arrow, was keynote speaker and said the crowd at Stride Bank Center was the largest she’s told her story to and that some in attendance may be survivors themselves or enduring domestic violence.
Henin talked about how her ex-husband stalked her for six months before kidnapping her and sexually assaulting her.
She told attendees how they met in 2008, got married in 2011 and got divorced in 2016. Some time after the divorce, Henin sought a protective order against him.
In April 2017, Henin said he bypassed her home security system by cutting a hole in an outside wall and waited for her to return home from work. When she did, he electrically stunned her, pointed a gun at her, restrained her and forced her into his vehicle.
She was convinced he would kill her, and Henin said she prayed that she would be saved.
They went to a hotel in Arkansas, and she was eventually able to convince him to allow her to text her parents and boyfriend — now her husband — so they wouldn’t be concerned about her whereabouts. The texts, though, sounded off alarm bells, and police were contacted.
Officers located Henin at the hotel after the 28-hour domestic assault and abduction and arrested her ex-husband. He later was convicted, but the conviction was reversed. A new trial was ordered, and he was convicted again and sentenced to 33 years.
Henin said she was grateful for all of the people who helped her and that she, and every other person who has experienced domestic violence, are survivors.
“I believe if you’re a victim, you’re not breathing. “If you’re breathing, you survived it,” she said.
According to the YWCA’s annual report, 193 calls were received on the 24/7 Crisis Hotline; 168 survivors and their children spent 2,925 days in YWCA’s emergency shelter; 256 clients received 610 hours of individual counseling, and 25 clients received 105 hours of group counseling; 29 emergency protective orders were filed with the YWCA’s assistance; 70 lethality assessments were received from law enforcement; and 844 hours of Legal Aid assistance was provided to 91 individuals from 56 households.
Also, 27 free sexual assault forensic examinations were performed; 15,235 items from My Sister’s Closet were provided to 1,934 men, women and children from 550 households in need of assistance; 128 students received free prom dresses and accessories; 80 registered for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, raising $7,950; YWCA provided 75 presentations and hosted five booths at community events; 158 volunteers provided more than 2,567 hours of service for a savings of $18,618 in paid wages; and YWCA staff completed 496 hours of continuing education.
