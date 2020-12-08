ENID, Okla.— Thousands of people tuned in online Tuesday evening for a chance at $15,000 in winnings during the 17th annual Candy Cane Cash drawing.
Due to COVID-19, the drawing was conducted virtually this year. The audience of shoppers watched from home on televisions, computer screens, laptops and cell phones and called in winning tickets. Winners then texted a photo of their ticket for confirmation.
Shoppers collected tickets from Oct. 29 until noon Tuesday at participating businesses, receiving one ticket for every $10 spent.
Despite a few technical issues in the beginning, the virtual event streamed live on several outlets and concluded around 8:40 p.m.
Emily Hall, Miss Northern Oklahoma College Enid for the second consecutive year, drew the tickets, with two $500 winners, two $1,000 winners, one $2,000 winner, one $2,500 winner and one grand prize $7,500 winner.
Anita Chance held the winning ticket and took home the grand prize of $7,500, receiving her ticket from Jumbo Foods. She said she plans to spend the winnings on bills and Christmas gifts for her family.
Chance, who has participated in the drawing for all 17 years, said she hasn’t worked since February and takes care of her 90-year-old father, so the winning comes at just the right time.
“It’s unbelievable,” Chance said. “This is wonderful.”
Michelle Southwick, who took home the second-place prize of $2,500, also received her ticket at Jumbo Foods and has participated in the drawing several times but never won until now.
“It was very exciting,” Southwick said. “We do all of our shopping in Enid. It’s just such a neat program. I just never thought I’d win.”
With her winnings, she plans on upgrading her Christmas list — doing all of her shopping in Enid. Southwick said she’s thankful for the businesses that do all the work to make Candy Cane Cash possible.
Southwick said she thought the virtual drawing was handled professionally and looked forward to it this year just as much as she had in previous years.
“I was really excited this year that they didn’t — because of COVID — decide to cancel it,” she said. “I’ve participated many times and didn’t win, but it was always fun to have the chance.”
Monte Brotherson, who won $500 on a ticket also from Jumbo Foods, echoed Southwick’s thoughts on the virtual stream.
“I like it better like this,” said Brotherson, who’s participated in the drawing for about five years. “When they had it at the courtyard and the wind was blowing all over the place, I would struggle, and I didn’t even have a whole lot of tickets.”
Brotherson said she feels blessed and was thankful for his prize money, but he planned on paying it forward by giving it to other people.
“I didn’t have it when I woke up this morning ... so I’m just going to pay it forward,” he said. “With the year that we’ve had, it’s been tough. Even a little bit helps some people — you just don’t know.”
Justine Heard was the other $500 winner on a ticket from Jumbo Foods. An expecting mother, she said that winning “definitely worked out in my favor” — three weeks before her due date and Christmas.
Heard enjoyed watching the emcees of the virtual drawing, April Danahy and Frank Baker, and thought they were funny. Danahy said she and Baker have been emceeing the drawing together for the entire 17 years.
The $2,000 ticket was held by Kenda Munkres, who got the ticket from the Enid News & Eagle.
Roni Crosswhite won $1,000 on a ticket from Garfield Furniture, and Kathy Rowley held the other $1,000 ticket from Jumbo Foods.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jon Blankenship was glad the event was able to be held virtually in this year of COVID-19 and hopes the winnings brighten Christmases for the seven winners.
Blankenship also thanked the community for supporting local businesses.
“If ever there’s been a year to continue promoting the shopping at home and keeping your tax dollars and your retail dollars in Enid, Oklahoma, this was the year,” Blankenship said. “Thanks for shopping Enid. It’s never been more important than now. Thanks for promoting Enid businesses and supporting Enid businesses, and I hope that message continues throughout the year and not just in the holiday season.”
Title sponsors for the drawing were the Enid News & Eagle, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Security National Bank and participating merchants.
Jumbo Foods is holding “Second Chance Drawing” at 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Participants can bring unused Candy Cane Cash tickets to any of the three Jumbo Foods locations in Enid through Dec. 18 for a chance to win either free groceries for a year or a fully stocked deep freeze. A name and phone number must be on the back of the ticket for the second chance drawing.
Jumbo locations are 2311 W. Willow, 1716 S. Van Buren and 221 S. 30th.
