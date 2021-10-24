‘Thoroughly enjoyed every day’: Retiring EFD chief reflects on 34-year career

ENID, Okla. — After over three decades with the Enid Fire Department, retiring Chief Joe Jackson said he’s never dreaded coming to work for even one day.
Jackson, who announced his retirement in late July, is nearing the end of a 34-year career with EFD.
His retirement will take effect Nov. 1. He has been working with his successor Jason Currier since he was selected as the new fire chief by the Fire Civil Service Commission on Sept. 23.
With all the challenges as a firefighter to fire chief, Jackson said he’s enjoyed it all.
“Every day was a new day,” he said. “It’s been a good job. I feel very fortunate to have really lucked into this.”
‘I think I might want to do that’
After doing some work in construction and spending several years in the oil field, Jackson, a Yukon native, became a firefighter with EFD on Nov. 1, 1987, when he was 28 years old.
“I wasn’t one of those kids that wanted to be a firefighter since the age of 4,” he said. “I was just a grown man that met one firefighter and said, ‘I think I might want to do that.’”
Jackson said firefighting was an interesting new occupation, but that the switch was enjoyable. He made friends out of coworkers while learning new skills and serving the community.
On Sept. 1, 1994, Jackson was promoted to driver, becoming responsible for driving the apparatuses. Jackson said being a driver was his most nerve-racking job with EFD because it came with a lot of responsibilities.
Jackson spent more than three years as a driver before being promoted to lieutenant on Jan. 1, 1998. As a lieutenant, his first supervisory position at EFD, Jackson was in charge of a substation — its crew, training and maintenance.
Going from firefighting to administration was a big change, Jackson said.
“I’ve enjoyed both sides,” he said. “Firefighting was very satisfying. I like serving the people ... and the administration part, especially as chief, being able to provide the funding needed for the guys to have the equipment and training they need to do the job is satisfying.”
Administrative accomplishments
When he first joined EFD, Jackson’s father had told him that he would one day become the fire chief, which Jackson said he laughed off at the time.
“He was right,” he said. “Opportunities kept arising.”
Jackson was made captain in February 2000, and then deputy chief a year and a half later. He became the assistant chief in November 2006, and finally fire chief in January 2012.
Throughout his years, Jackson said technology improved communications, data collection and safety. Thermal imaging cameras can help detect fire victims and hidden flames and show temperatures of a room. Personal protective equipment has improved greatly, he said, adding that firefighters are outfitted better.
In 2001, when he was a captain, the city of Enid’s public safety sales tax passed, which Jackson said made an immediate difference helping the department update and buy its equipment, including the recent addition of two fire engines. Fire Station No. 4, which became operational in 2015 at 801 S. Hoover, was also funded through the sales tax.
Jackson initiated mandatory annual physicals in 2014 to help with early detection of health issues. Initially, the program was met with resistance, he said, but now has “no complaints” and has resulted in healthier, fitter personnel.
He also installed washers and dryers at the fire stations to reduce the carcinogens that firefighters were exposed to and then took home on their clothing.
He said he was also felt successful with how EFD has operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Doing what I want to do’
His retirement plans include golfing, traveling and fishing, and Jackson said he’s just going to take his retirement one day at a time. His wife, Brooke, is still working, so Jackson said they’ll be in Enid for several more years.
“I’m going to see how I enjoy just doing what I want to do, and if that fits me that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “If it gets to the point where I’m bored, or I feel like I need to be more active, I’ll pursue something.”
Jackson said the camaraderie among the crew and getting to serve the community are what kept him with EFD for 34 years, adding that not going to the department every day will take some getting used to.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every day that I’ve worked for the Enid Fire Department,” he said. “EFD’s success is a result of all the personnel’s efforts. I’ve been fortunate to have been fire chief with personnel that have a true desire to serve the public and strive to perform at their highest level that made my job enjoyable and easier.
“They make me look good, and it’s appreciated. That’s the truth. I’m going to miss them.”