As Oklahoma school districts challenge new state law over being able to mandate masks or COVID-19 vaccines in school, Enid Public Schools’ superintendent indicated little willingness to follow suit Monday.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the district, which began classes last Wednesday, will continue to strongly recommend but not require students and staff wear masks and get the recently FDA-approved COVID vaccine.
“I cannot in good conscience as superintendent share with students and employees it’s OK not to follow a law that’s been passed by our Legislature,” Floyd said during the Board of Education meeting Monday. “Some of this may change depending on what COVID does, but for now, this is what we have in place.”
As signed into law in May by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Senate Bill 658 prohibits any public school or CareerTech district, as well as any post-secondary public or private institution, from requiring masks or medical devices, vaccines or vaccine passports — unless the governor declares a state of emergency, which he has not done.
Tulsa Public Schools’ board two weeks ago advised attorneys to take legal action against the state of Oklahoma over SB 658, while both Tulsa and Oklahoma City Public Schools also are requiring masks during school, along with Santa Fe South Schools.
Last Wednesday, Hulbert Public Schools, a rural district in Northeast Oklahoma, also moved forward with a mask mandate for adults and students regardless of vaccination status.
Floyd said the district instead trusts parents to make the best choice for their students coming to school and that faculty and staff may or may not wear masks while on campus — reiterating EPS’ COVID policies that the district’s nurses explained last week to the News & Eagle.
Enid Public Schools students possibly exposed to COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine this year, Floyd said, unless directed to by the state or county Health Departments.
Maggie Jackson, OSDH’s director of community engagement for Garfield County, was unable to be reached for comment Monday.
Parents of elementary school students in the same classroom will be notified if a classmate has tested positive for COVID-19, but not parents of the entire campus.
Families of students in middle school or high school won’t be notified of positive COVID cases because kids change classes seven times a day, though, Floyd said.
“And so it would be futile to do for a particular class because we wouldn’t know where that exposure necessarily came from,” he said.
Reports of positive cases made by parents to schools’ administrative assistants will be sent to EPS’ director of communications, Jane Johnson, to be updated online again this year.
Of the 24 EPS students reportedly in positive-case isolation, seven students from Enid High School are currently in positive-case isolation, as are four students from Waller Middle School and four from Glenwood Elementary School.
Lohman joins board
Enid resident Matt Lohman was sworn into the Office 5 seat, replacing former EPS board member Colin Abernathy, who resigned earlier this summer.
Lohman said after Monday’s meeting that when a few people in the community asked him to consider being on the board, he at first said no.
“But after being asked a few more times by those same people, I considered the importance of it and the opportunity to serve and help our community in any way I can,” he said.
Lohman took over as CEO of Hope Outreach Ministries in 2010, but said education is still “near and dear” to his heart.
Lohman graduated from Indiana University Southeast with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. Before leading Hope Outreach, Lohman was a public school teacher and principal. He was also a youth minister at Enid’s now-closed Davis Park Christian Church, which in 2012 merged congregations with Oakwood Christian Church.
Lohman is still an active member of Oakwood Christian, as well as of Enid Rotary Club, the Elderly Abuse Council and Enid Community Collaborative. He’s a board member of the Cherokee Strip Heritage Foundation and Community Development Support Association, treasurer of Enid Ministerial Alliance, past-president of Leadership Greater Enid and current president of Enid Noon AMBUCS.
