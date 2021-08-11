ENID, Okla. — A second Enid man who was charged in the 2019 death of an Enid woman was sentenced to life, with 31 years to serve in prison, on Wednesday afternoon.
Leoncio Hernandez, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges Aug. 5 and received a life sentence, with all but the first 31 years suspended, on one count of first-degree murder and 10 years for one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Hernandez’ sentences will run concurrently, and he will receive credit for time he already has served.
Hernandez was one of five people charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in relation to the death of 41-year-old Diana Aide Baez in September 2019.
Cory Mike Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges on July 29 and received a life sentence with all but the first 35 years suspended for one count of first-degree murder and 10 years for a count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Eva Meraz-Corral, 49, pleaded guilty to the counts on June 4 and was sentenced to life with all but the first 30 years suspended for the first-degree murder count and 10 years for the count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to online court records.
A victim impact statement from Baez’ five children read at the sentencing Wednesday said they hope Hernandez and the others involved have remorse for “what you have done.”
“Only God can forgive you guys for this horrible thing you all have done,” the statement reads. “We hope you pay for a long time, but being said that will never bring our mother back, but at least we’ll get justice for our mother.”
On Sept. 11, 2019, Baez was stabbed and beaten at her home on West Pine and died on Sept. 14 at OU Medical Center.
Three of Baez’ children who were at the home on the night of the fatal invasion told responding Enid Police Department officers that masked men forced their way inside, attacked Baez and fled before police arrived.
According to a September 2019 News & Eagle article, Meraz-Corral told police she was responsible for the attack on Baez. Meraz-Corral contacted someone in Mexico in reference to Baez and was told to contact Hernandez. She said she met Hernandez at his home on Meadowbrook and told him she didn’t want Baez “to be pretty anymore.”
Meraz-Corral said if Hernandez took care of her request, she would make arrangements to put him in contact with a man who had an unpaid debt of $40,000, according to court documents.
Hernandez said he spoke with two people in Mexico, including the one Meraz-Corral spoke with, and passed along her request to Sanchez and Luis Octavio Macias, 28, according to court documents.
Police received a tip on Sept. 13, 2019, that said the crime against Baez was the “work” of Hernandez, and another tip from Sept. 16, 2019, said there was a party at a residence on Birch the night before Baez’ attack.
According to this tipster, Meraz-Corral was at the party and went into a room with Hernandez with someone guarding the door, according to court documents. When she came out of the room, Hernandez told everyone to leave, and as the tipster was leaving, they said they heard Hernandez saying they “had to go take care of something.”
Macias is scheduled for a possible plea at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Online court records show Macias also is scheduled for a bond appearance on Sept. 14 and a jury trial on Nov. 29.
Michael Anthony Huerta, 29, is set to appear again in court on Sept. 7.
Reporter Kat Jeanne contributed to this story.
