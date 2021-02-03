Have you adjusted to the new way of doing things? Think about it.
I received a letter this week from “a reader” about back then and now and the many, many differences in the way we see things. I wish I knew who that person was, but I would be sure he or she is from my generation.
I share this with no judgment or condemnation. It only proves to me that I am old and don’t understand the language and actions of “you youngsters.” I have edited it somewhat to make it fit my space in the News & Eagle.
“We were born before television, before penicillin, before polio shots, frozen foods, Xerox, plastic, contact lenses, Frisbees and ‘the pill.’ We were before radar, credit cards, split atoms, laser beams and ball-point pens. Before pantyhose, dishwashers, clothes dryers, electric blankets, air conditioners, drip dry clothes and before man walked on the Moon. We got married first and then lived together.
In our time, closets were for clothes, not for ‘coming out of.’ Bunnies were small rabbits and rabbits were not Volkswagens, and meaningful relationships meant getting along with your cousins. We thought fast food was what you ate during Lent. And outer space was the back of the theater. We were before house husbands, gay rights, computer dating, dual careers and commuter marriages. We were before day care centers, group therapy and nursing homes.
We never heard of FM radio, tape decks, electric typewriters, artificial hearts, word processors, yogurt and guys wearing earrings. For us, time sharing meant togetherness, not condominiums. A chip meant a piece of wood, hardware meant hardware and software wasn’t even a word. Back then, ‘making out’ referred to how you did on your exam. Pizza, McDonald’s, and instant coffee were unheard of.
Our generation hit the scene when there were ‘five and dime’ stores were you bought things for five and 10 cents. Ice cream cones were a nickel or a dime. For one nickel one could ride a street car, make a phone call, buy a Pepsi or enough stamps to mail one letter and two post cards. You could buy a Chevrolet coupe for $600, but who could afford one? A pity too, because gas was only eleven cents a gallon!
In our day grass was mowed, Coke was a cold drink, and pot was something you cooked in. Rock music was a grandma’s lullaby and AIDS were helpers in the principal’s office. We were certainly not before the difference between sexes were discovered, but we were surely before sex change. We made do with what we had, and we were the last generation that was so dumb as to think you needed to have a husband to have a baby.”
Is it any wonder there is so much confusion between generations today? But we survived and this generation and the next, and the next will also.
Another thing about the older generation is their honesty. Back then a handshake or just a word was as good as an attorney-written document that was notarized. Daddy bought land on a handshake with no written mortgage or I-O-U. His word was bond. That is rare now.
Morals have faded almost to the point of being accepted now about marriage and living together before marriage. Now it seems to not only be acceptable but suggested. It seems to me that does not help a marriage be any more lasting or stable. True, a document does not guarantee a marriage will last forever, but it does bind a couple together in commitment and love before God.
I have always liked being a female, so it is difficult for me to understand why a person would want to change their gender. I am too old to comprehend why a person is not pleased with the way God created them.
I wish there were books of “Computers or Face Book for Dummies.” I would be the first to purchase it. Phones and most all electronic things are a mystery to me. My grandchildren have told me and/or showed me what to do over and over but by the time they go home, all is forgotten.
I said at the first that I would not give my opinion on these subjects, but remember I am from the old school. It is difficult for an old dog to learn new tricks or to take in all the changes of these last generations since I was a child. Subjects are talked about out in the open and in the media much more than they were back then. Of course we had much less media back then ... a radio and a daily paper was the most we had. Some topics remained private and guarded and were not discussed in polite society. Now, nothing seems sacred and private.
Since I now have five generations in my family, we have come a long way. Not all is good. Not all is bad. Just certainly different. I cannot live their lives and they cannot live mine. Every era is different. All change is not good and all change is not bad, but to me the written word of God never changes. Each person has to account for their own actions and beliefs.
Cooking has changed a great deal over the years, too. We made everything from scratch. Now it is frozen or otherwise prepared and ready to bake or cook. This is easy enough for any cook.
Strawberry Bread
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1¼ cup vegetable oil
2 cups sugar
4 eggs beaten
2 cups sliced strawberries
1¼ cup chopped pecans
Sift together the dry ingredients. Beat the sugar, oil, and eggs. Stir in strawberries. Add dry ingredients and nuts. Pour into three greased loaf pans. Bake in 350-degree oven until done, about 30 to 40 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Note: The original recipe calls for 2 cups of sugar, but that is much too sweet for me, so I use only one cup of sugar.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
