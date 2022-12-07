ENID, Okla. — The recently approved economic development deal to bring a movie theater to Enid also will feature entertaining activities.
On Tuesday, Enid City Commission, after spending almost one hour in executive session, approved the $3.8 million package — a $1.5 million loan to be paid back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives — with S & K Cinema Holdings Group for a 54,000-square-foot entertainment facility.
According to a press release from the city of Enid, the entertainment includes 11 lanes of duckpin bowling, virtual reality and approximately 100 “state-of-the-art” arcade games linked to game cards, and it ties back to an oversized prize room where guests can redeem tickets won from playing the arcade games.
Also, the lobby will offer full-service ice cream and Dippin’ Dots.
The new theater area will have nine movie screens, one of which will be an IMAX-size Iconic Mega Screen with 3D-sound and electric recliner chairs, the release states. All other rooms will be equipped with the state-of-the-art projection systems, audio and reserved electric recliner chairs.
Located on Garland, the theater will be positioned on the property that allows for expansion with more screens as the Enid community grows, according to the release.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Tuesday night that the site plan has been approved, and next steps in the process are for the city of Enid to begin working on the contractual documents with Stride Bank.
“And Stride Bank will continue working on loan approval and USDA approval, which both have to occur for this deal to work,” Gilbert said after the meeting.
In the release, Mayor George Pankonin said there has been a need for a theater for a long time.
“One thing the City Commission hears most from residents is the desire for a theater,” Pankonin said in the release. “We found the right deal for a price we could afford to benefit not only all residents, but to enhance quality of life for employees of companies that wish to relocate here, and those that are stationed at Vance Air Force Base.”
Debbie Moore, interim executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, said after the meeting Tuesday that “the community of Enid can expect to have a very nice theater for them to be able to enjoy the entertainment in Enid, have things to do in Enid and no longer feel like they have to leave Enid to go see a movie. I think this is a win for the community to have a movie theater,” she said.
