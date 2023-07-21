By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Negotiations on the project for S&K Cinema to build a movie theater complex in Enid are ongoing, as Stride Bank decided to pull out of the deal. The project is contingent on the ownership group, including Stetson Snell, finding the finances, said City Manager Jerald Gilbert.
Stride Bank Senior Vice President Todd Earl said the bank was not able to come to a deal for the project.
“We weren’t able to find a way to obtain the financing for the theater,” Earl said. “But I’m aware that Stetson continues to seek financing, and as I understand it, based on a conversation earlier this week, there is an offer to Stetson from another institution.”
Snell confirmed that Stride stepped away, and that negotiations have been had with multiple national lenders for the movie theater project.
“Stride did step away from the deal. But we have several other banks with offers that we’re reviewing,” Snell said. “So the project will continue to move forward, but shifting gears slightly and looking at some options from other lenders. They are national lenders, so they are used to big deals like this. This deal has evolved into a much larger project than originally expected, so they are equipped to handle the type of lending that is needed.”
Snell said it has become a larger project, and construction costs have increased dramatically. There also is an approval to be made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Snell said the process with the USDA will begin once a lender is chosen, and will take 30-45 days to complete. He said it would only push back breaking ground by a few months, with a goal to break ground well before the end of the year.
“So after that, we’ll be able to break ground. We’re a little off of what we were originally hoping for when we were working with Stride, but we’re only going to probably be behind schedule roughly around two months to break ground from when we were anticipating,” Snell said. “Right around the corner, we’ll be able to break ground and give Enid the entertainment complex they’ve been hoping for.”
Snell said there are several offers from lenders, and that they are in the review process to find the right deal.
“I feel the city is in the same capacity as us, that everybody wants this deal to happen as soon as possible,” Snell said. “So we’ve not been given a deadline to make it happen, because everybody is moving forward on the deal actively.”
Located on Garland Road, the entertainment complex will include nine screens, with one being an IMAX-sized Iconic Mega Screen with 3D surround sound and electrically reclining chairs.
In December 2022, Enid City Commission approved a $3.8 million package, consisting of a $1.5 million loan to be paid back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives with S&K Cinema Holdings Group.
