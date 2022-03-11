ENID, Okla. —New and affordable housing for all ages has been added on the west side of Enid.
The Willows Apartments, 1410 W. Willow, had its official ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 10, though residents have been able to move in since December.
“I could not be happier that you have chosen to come to Enid and provide affordable housing for us,” Mayor George Pankonin said.
The complex has 60 units, 15 of which are filled. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The Willows Apartments offers 50% and 60% housing, which means a person must make 50-60% of the official government “housing wage” standard to live there. Family size also is taken into account.
Derrick Hamilton, principal of Belmont Management and co-developer with Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS), thanked those involved in the development of the property as well as the city of Enid.
“It was very challenging to do this project with COVID,” Hamilton said. “With all of the delays with people being out sick and material prices, it was a challenging project, but I think it will be worth it and a great asset to the community.”
Crystal Craig is board president of NHS in Oklahoma City. NHS is a 40-year-old nonprofit that is committed to the mission of providing safe, affordable housing to better the community and the people who live in it, she said.
“Affordable housing is an even bigger deal right now, because property values are going up so substantially and so quickly,” Craig said. “It’s projects like this that really bring home the value of having affordable housing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.