ENID, Okla. — The Pastry Nook is closing its doors on the last day of the year as Monica Rorick ends her reign as the “Queen of Cake.”
The bakery and bistro on Randolph will close Friday after four years of business. Rorick has been in the bakery and food service industry for 32 years.
“This retirement comes with mixed emotions, but I must take some time to focus on my health as my lupus continues to progress,” Rorick said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of my customers for your support, challenges and encouragement along the way. It has truly been a pleasure.”
Previously located in Oakwood Mall, the Pastry Nook moved downtown in October 2019. Rorick said she always wanted to be located downtown, and that her time downtown has been wonderful.
“I am so grateful for all of the support that Enid has given me,” she said. “I grew up here, so that may have given me a little bit of a head start from others starting a small business. People knew me already. Enid as a whole has been so supportive even through COVID. I am so grateful for the experiences this has given to me and taught me.”
Rorick left Enid in 1998, where she spent years in a bakery working with a master baker, learning the business side of baking.
She returned to Enid in 2010 and started The Pastry Nook a few years later.
She was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and had dealt with other misdiagnosed autoimmune issues in her 20s. She said running a bakery alone and dealing with COVID, along with other small business owner tasks, put too much stress on her body.
“It has started to take a toll on some of my organs. The doctors told me I have got to stop,” Rorick said. “I hope to eventually, maybe, work under the cottage law out of my home. For now, I am taking a good solid break and I am going to rest and get my health back under control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.