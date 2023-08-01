The One, a Christmas experience featuring the Christ Tree, will return to Enid this holiday season with one big change.
The tree, which in the past has been a live-cut tree, now will be a 122-foot artificial tree made out of steel, organizers said in a news release Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
“As one of the tallest Christmas trees of its kind in the U.S. and possibly the world, this custom-made tree will be able to withstand the Oklahoma wind and can last up to 10 years,” said Kyle Williams, president of Jiffy Trip convenience stores and Williams Media Group. Williams is the major funder of the project. “This helps to ensure The One will be a permanent event in Enid for years to come.”
The One: Bright Lights will debut Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, providing a light show on the tree itself, choreographed to Christmas music.
The tree will feature a bright Bethlehem star on top. At the beginning of each hour, a sound system will fill the area with sounds of the season while nearly 35,000 synchronized RBG lights will “delight visitors with a truly unique holiday experience,” organizers said.
A large part of The One’s mission is giving back to the community. This year, in partnership with Forgotten Ministries, “Feed the 5,000” is the chosen service project for The One. On Opening Night, Forgotten Ministries will provide 5,000 free meals for attendees. Burgers, chips and drinks will be available a few hours before the event to anyone in attendance.
The One: Bright Lights will be at 150 W. Park in downtown Enid, the same location as in previous years. Opening ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, with the lighting around 6:15 p.m.
Following the tree lighting, everyone is invited to join in caroling to officially kick off the Christmas season.
“We encourage anyone and everyone to take advantage of this gift we are excited to share with our community as we light up the night with the Christ Tree,” Williams said.
