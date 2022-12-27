The second annual The One Enid Celebration is slowly coming to a close.
The lights will go out on the tree Jan. 8, 2023.
Nicole Winfield, of Happy Hour Marketing, said a small ceremony of 15-30 minutes at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 officially will end the holiday celebration.
“The lights were originally scheduled to be turned off on the 3rd, but because of continued interest the date was changed,” Winfield said.
On Jan. 12, the company from California that put up the tree will arrive back in Enid to take it down. It is estimated it will take three days, as all of the lights and decorations will be taken off, the branches taken down and the trunk cut into 8-foot pieces.
The tree parts will be donated to local organizations and entities.
Anyone interested in the tree after it is taken down can email info@theoneenid.com, Winfield said.
Winfield says The One was another success this year.
“The opening night was amazing,” she said.
The three main parts of the celebration were the Christmas Cruise of decorated vintage cars; the Christmas Critters featuring the reindeer and the Clydesdale horses with a petting zoo; followed up the next week with story book reading around the tree.
“Even though the temperature was much colder this year, we still had good participation,” Winfield said.
She said they received lots of compliments about the tree and the events scheduled throughout the holidays.
The Holidays on Ice ice skating rink also will be open through Jan. 8. It is open 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Special New Year’s Eve hours are noon to 10 p.m.
