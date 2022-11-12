ENID, Okla. — Delayed by snowstorms and traveling half-way across the United States, The One Enid’s Christ Tree is set to arrive in Enid at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, just in time for Northwest Oklahoma to possibly see its first snow of the season.
The tree, which originally was scheduled to arrive Friday, was delayed by snowstorms that prohibited travel as the truck was leaving California last week. The driver of the 140-foot Christ Tree was leaving Wyoming on Saturday, said Nicole Winfield, project coordinator for The One Enid.
Enid residents who wish to see the tree — billed as the world’s tallest, fresh-cut Christmas tree — can watch the truck coming into Enid Monday. As of Saturday, the route was planned to be North U.S. 81, or Van Buren in Enid, traveling south to Garriott and then east to Grand and north about a block to Park where it will be set up. The route could change over the weekend as organizers determine the best way into the city for the oversize load. Residents can watch the tree arrive Monday south of the Stride Bank Center on Park Street, where it will be the center of a number of holiday activities.
Winfield said the best way to follow updates about the tree — including any more unexpected time or route changes — is to follow The One Enid Facebook page.
She said organizers will determine Monday whether to start immediately setting the tree upright or if there will be another short weather delay. National Weather Service meteorologists as of Saturday had forecast an 80% chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain, for Monday afternoon into the evening hours.
“They are going to do what they need to do to get it done on time,” Winfield said, adding that the lighting ceremony set during the Enid Lights Up the Plains celebration Nov. 25 will happen as planned, barring no more major delays.
She said there is plenty of time to get the tree up and decorated, and workers could work into the night to make sure that all is ready for the lighting event.
Branches to fill out the tree have arrived and were being arranged on Saturday. That work will continue on Sunday, Winfield said, describing the process much like sorting branches to put together an artificial tree, based on size of limbs.
Once the tree is up and stabilized, workers will start drilling holes and filling out the tree. Decorations and lights will be added. Winfield said designers have worked out a way to better stabilize the tree this year so that wind damage that occurred last year will not be an issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.