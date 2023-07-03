ENID, Okla. — Nearly one month ago, more than 50 copies of “The Ogress and the Orphans” remained unclaimed.
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Susan Shewey, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s children’s programming coordinator, handed out the final copy of the 100 books gifted to the library by Junior Welfare League.
Each week, local children file into the Great Plains Room to enjoy the story with Shewey. Between each reading, children are assigned chapters to read at home and discuss at the next reading.
“I think that the book is really fun,” Emma Tyner, a 9-year-old reader, said. “ I mean, like, really good. So, I think other people should come and listen, too.”
Shewey’s read-aloud and read-at-home hybrid prevents what many refer to as "the summer slide," a yearly event where children’s reading ability declines over summer break.
“The Ogres and the Orphans” by Kelly Barnhill is a 400-page book full of “big words,” as Shewey’s weekly readers described it.
“I mean, honest to goodness, there have been a couple of words I had to look up,” Shewey said. “There was one word I had never before seen in my life.”
Shewey reads each chapter in advance and creates a vocabulary list to correlate with the chapter to ensure the children’s comprehension of new words, and Shewey’s animated reading paints a vivid picture of the story that allows young readers to understand the “big words”' through context clues.
“I understand the book more when you read it,” Tyner said to Shewey. “For me, we understand that more whenever you read it because you put more expression into it.”
As Shewey reads the story full of ogresses, children, cats, crows and villains, she voices each character uniquely. She meows like a cat, caws like a crow and coughs like a sick child as she reads the story.
Laughter filled the room as Shewey mimicked a crooked town butcher.
After completing a chapter, Shewey opened the room for discussion and questions. Shewey knew each child by name, and every child participated in discussion by offering their theories and comments.
Children predicted dragon fights, community members disguised as ogres and the rebuilding of the town’s beloved library, which had been burned down.
“I love libraries,” Johnathan Moore, a 10-year-old reader, said, “and Miss Susan.”
Shewey’s love for “The Ogress and the Orphans” began with weekly readings to a friend’s fourth-grade class, and resulted in weekly library readings for local elementary and middle school readers.
Shewey said she used her friend’s class as her “guinea pigs” to test if children enjoyed the book as much as she did. Her experiment produced the results she expected; the children loved the book. Shewey’s next step was inviting local children to enjoy the book with her at the library as part of the Community Reads program.
It is not too late to check out a copy of “The Ogress and the Orphans” and attend Shewey’s reading. The remaining readings are held in the Great Plains Room at 1:30 p.m. on July 11, July 18 and July 25.
