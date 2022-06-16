ENID, Okla. — An exhibit recounting the post-World War II-era Freedom Train is on display in Enid, 74 years after the train stopped here.
“The Freedom Train: Across the Heart of America” exhibition features more than 100 historical documents, period artworks and rare photographs that toured the United States on the Freedom Train from 1947 to 1949.
Though no longer transported by locomotive, around 40 replica and original pieces from the train’s tour are on display at The Non-Profit Center, 122 S. Independence. The exhibit, which runs through January 2023, will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. select Saturdays.
The 1947 Freedom Train was largely intended to inspire a greater appreciation for the history and people of the United States, as well as the values of democracy and patriotism among Americans, which organizers felt were waning in the years following World War II.
“I selected items that reflected those from the train, though not exclusively,’’ said Randy Ramer, art curator, historian and museum consultant. “These objects are not so much as vitally historical as some documents, but they represent the lives of people who lived during these times.”
Ramer’s reproduction of the exhibit includes documents from the year 1600 to the 1940s. The temporary Enid display takes up half a dozen walls inside in The Non-Profit Center with pieces like colonial land deeds, slave rules, women’s suffrage, war, photos and more.
“I think that today, we can understand what they were going through,” Ramer said. “We have gone through this wrenching time with COVID and divisions in the country, political and otherwise. There is a parallel from that time until now. We are kind of forgetting some of the things that connect us together and have connected us across time, even before we were the United States.”
