ENID, Okla. — The Flamingo, 520 S. Van Buren, is for sale, with the ownership group looking to sell it to new owners who will keep the restaurant going, as it has been an Enid staple for many decades.
Doug Wade, a member of the ownership group of the Flamingo, said the group closed on the property right before businesses began to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said at that time, the owners did what they needed to do to keep the restaurant open, including doing exclusively to-go orders. He said the ramifications of the pandemic are not a reason the ownership group is looking to sell the Flamingo, rather they want it to be taken over by owners who will be able to devote the time needed for the Enid staple.
“Our goal is to sell it to somebody who will do like we did and keep it intact and keep the Flamingo going,” Wade said. “It’s an institution here in Enid and it is the oldest establishment in town as far as a beer and restaurant place. Tradition and nostalgia was important to us. Because it is a family establishment, it’s important to us that somebody be able to keep that tradition alive like we did. We want somebody to be able to put the time and effort into the establishment that it deserves.”
Having been in Enid for more than 50 years, Wade said, the Flamingo was a location he visited numerous times before becoming one of the owners. He said when it came up for sale, the tradition of the Flamingo was a reason the group decided to buy it, as they wanted “to keep local business thriving and moving forward.”
The Flamingo is being listed under Nicholas Commercial Real Estate, with Nick Nicholas, Steven Nicholas and Buddy Nicholas involved with the listing. Nick Nicholas said the Flamingo went on the market July 10, and the owners discussed selling the property with them for the first time the week prior. He said with the Flamingo being an Enid mainstay, it is kind of a unique opportunity to have such a business listed.
“It makes it a fun project. Because it is so close to home and is a place we all frequent, and we’re excited to be involved in, hopefully, that continuing for a long time to come,” he said.
Wade said the ownership group of the Flamingo is appreciative of the support shown by the community.
“As a group, we want to make sure the community knows we appreciate all the support they’ve had up until this point and look forward to them continuing to support its ownership in the future,” Wade said.
Those who may be interested in purchasing the Flamingo should call Nicholas Commercial Real Estate, (580) 234-7200.
