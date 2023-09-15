ENID, Okla. — Kristen and Robert Poiesz, who own The Farm on Norman, are a couple who it seems were meant to be together.
Although they had grown up in the same area of Pennsylvania, their timing was a bit off at first.
They met again after they both got out of school. But his message to her was lost, and it took them a few more years to meet again in Florida. He was training at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton, and she was close by in Pensacola.
Finally, they had the date they had missed and found they instantly liked each other. Now, they are married, and he is an instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base. They also own The Farm on Norman, where they live and operate the grounds as an event center.
They also have a small bed and breakfast on the property with a garden, an intimate outdoor space where couples can get married, along with a large barn for weddings of up to 100 guests.
“We’ve done lots of work on the house and the property,” Kristen said.
They remodeled the main house where they live, converted a small milk house to a nightly rental and finished the concrete floor in the metal barn.
The property consists of eight acres and is covered in mature trees and vegetation, with well maintained area for chickens, goats, a horse and other animals.
“One of the fun, more intimate evenings we had at the property was an adult prom. We got to know our neighbors better, and it was a very special evening for a couple who really needed it,” Kristen said.
They have hosted craft fairs, breakfast brunches and people who sell home baked and canned goods. She would love to have a farm-to-table event. The property could be used for a variety of different things. One woman just mentioned having an art show here.
“Our rental prices are very reasonable, and I think it is the best place to marry for the price,” Kristen said.
She said it has been lots of work, but she wanted to start her own business and it has been a good experience.
They came to Enid in 2020, and Robert now has four years before he retires.
“We hope we can extend our stay here and I can continue to build the business, but we will have to see what the Air Force says about that.” Kristen said.
They have managed to build a space in the city limits of Enid that feels like the country. Hearing the baby goats makes it sound like the country.
“I really love them, but they are sneaky and are always trying to get out,” she said, smiling.
The Farm on Norman is on Facebook, and the phone number is (580) 470-0625.
