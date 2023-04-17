ENID, Okla. — Enid Public School Foundation’s annual The Event celebration has been slated for Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Enid High School gymnasium, 611 W. Wabash.
The Event is an evening of musical and artistic performances, featuring EPS students of all ages, from 5-8, according to organizers. Bands, choirs and elementary groups will take the stage throughout the evening of family focused entertainment.
Tickets are $5 for dinner and admission and $2 for performance admission and are available at the entrance.
EPSF is a non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of trustees that supports the Enid school district. Proceeds from The Event, as well as other fund-raisers held by the foundation, benefit the organization’s Grants-To-Teachers program, which provides as much as $25,000 in materials and programs to schools every semester.
“We enjoy hosting The Event for our EPS families and community members every year,” said Janna Jackson, EPSF executive director. “Attendees are able to enjoy the immense talent of EPS students while supporting our teachers by providing funding needed in the classroom.”
Event sponsors are Star Nails, A to Z Carpet Center, BancCentral, Harmon’s Electric, Winter Livestock and John Stambaugh, as well as year-round sponsors Enid Rotary Club; Henson Construction; Northcutt Chevrolet-Buick-Toyota; Universal Management; Corbin, Merz & Haney Architects; InterBank; and Rick’s Pharmacy.
“The Foundation is committed to providing curriculum and resources for EPS teachers,” Jackson said. “Enjoying an evening out with great music, food, and fun is a great way to provide the funding to support our mission.”
