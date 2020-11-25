The traditional Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving meal at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Leaven Center is canceled this year, due to COVID-19, but Our Daily Bread, First Baptist Church and The Salvation Army will be providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph, will serve to-go Thanksgiving meals, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Walk-up service will be available at the soup kitchen’s front door, while those in vehicles are asked to drive west-to-east through the alley on the north side of Our Daily Bread, to receive a to-go meal at the north door.
Deacon Val Ross, director at Our Daily Bread, said he’s preparing to serve 1,000 to 1,500 meals Thursday. To ensure everyone in need gets a meal, Ross asked that clients pick up only one meal per person.
First Baptist Church, 401 W. Maine, also will be serving a midday Thanksgiving meal, with to-go service and a limited amount of on-site seating. To-go service is encouraged.
The meal will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, at the east and south doors.
Salvation Army will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, with to-go service at the alley entrance to the dining room, on the west side of their campus at 516 N. Independence.
Our Daily Bread will be closed Friday, but those in need of a lunch that day also can come to The Salvation Army, 12:30-1 p.m. Friday, followed by the regularly scheduled dinner at 6 p.m.
