ENID, Okla. — Various locations in Enid will be serving tasty Thanksgiving meals, with options of dine-in, to-go or delivery, to community members in need Thursday.
Our Daily Bread, now in its second year of providing the Thanksgiving meal that was formerly served by Knights of Columbus, will “feed anyone who walks through the doors,” said Deacon Val Ross.
The dining room at Our Daily Bread, located at 616 W. Randolph, will open at 9:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, and food will start being served indoors at 10:30 a.m. The drive-thru, located on the north side of Our Daily Bread through the alley, will open at 10 a.m. Both will end at 12:30 p.m.
Meals also can be delivered to anybody who is homebound by calling (580) 402-5486 by Wednesday.
Ross said he’s expecting to serve up to 800 meals, which is how many were provided last year. Anyone with questions or needing more information can call (580) 402-5486.
First Baptist Church will be offering free community dine-in and to-go meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Deliveries can be scheduled if called in by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The church’s south door will be open, and the meals will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Amy Humphrey, Thanksgiving coordinator, said extra turkeys have been prepared this year, and everybody is welcome to attend.
“This is a good way to reach out to our community and show God’s love,” Humphrey said. “I feel like it meets a lot of needs and that we can provide a place where people can come feel welcomed and loved by God.”
Salvation Army of Enid, located at 518 N. Independence, will serve Thanksgiving meals beginning at noon on Thursday in the dining room. Meals can be made to-go, as well.
“We’ll have turkey and ham, all the fixings and desserts,” said Capt. David Brittle. “We’ll have (football games) on the TV, if they’re on, and people can just hang out until they’re done eating. ... We’ll clean up and then get ready for dinner.”
The meals will be available for anybody who shows up, and Brittle said depending on what’s left, turkey sandwiches or more full meals will be provided starting at 6 p.m.
“It’s just our way of helping people and making sure that people are fed, and that those who can’t participate, or maybe don’t have the money or the means to make a turkey dinner to celebrate with their family, we want to make sure that there’s at least an option,” Brittle said. “We’re here to help in any way.”
Brittle said anybody wanting to volunteer at Salvation Army on Thanksgiving can call ahead or show up at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
