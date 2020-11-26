As others prepared for large Thanksgiving meals and Black Friday shopping trips, some of the Enid community’s least well-off took time Wednesday to share their reasons for being thankful this year.
“I’m just thankful for being alive,” said Michael Ransom, while browsing through donated groceries on the front stoop of Our Daily Bread, the community soup kitchen operated by St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 616 W. Randolph.
Ransom, sitting on his walker, with bags of his belongings hanging around him, is a native of Enid, and has been on the streets here since high school.
He comes to Our Daily Bread every day they’re open, for a hot meal and to check in on his friends, most of whom also live on the streets. Few people have as long a history as Ransom does with Our Daily Bread.
He started coming to get meals from the soup kitchen, when it still was operated from the basement of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the 1980s.
In 2001, the parish funded a building campaign, launched with $75,000 in seed money from the sisters of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, and moved the soup kitchen to its current facility, across the street from the church.
Ransom said he’s thankful for all the work that’s gone into sustaining Our Daily Bread, for himself and those like him.
“It means the world to me,” Ransom said. And, to those who donate and volunteer at the soup kitchen, Ransom said “thanks a million.”
As he gathered several packages of donated hamburger, which he hoped a relative would cook for him, Ransom had a simple reflection for the Thanksgiving holiday: “I’m thankful for all the blessings God has sent my way.”
Dan Chambers, also currently homeless, refused to let his situation dissuade him from being thankful.
“I’m thankful that I’m breathing,” Chambers said, “and tomorrow I am going to be with my family and have a nice meal.”
He gave thanks for his two grown children, who live in Enid, for his physical health and for programs in Enid that help the homeless.
While times may be hard, Chambers said he set his sights higher for his reason to be thankful.
“I’m thankful I’m a Christian,” Chambers said. “I’m thankful I have Jesus in my heart.”
As for all he’s lacking this year, Chambers said that’s no reason to not be thankful. “It’s just material things,” he said.
Nearby, Justice Burks was busy Wednesday morning sorting through a pile of donated clothes, made available by Enid Faith Ways Church.
She was happy to find a pair of pink jeans. But, Burks said she had bigger reasons for thanks this year.
It was a short walk for her to Our Daily Bread from Van’s House, where she’s currently in a residential drug and alcohol recovery program.
Van’s House is a residential year-long sober living and addiction recovery program, founded in 1997 by Scott Van Krevelen and his wife Sally. Residents work full-time to pay their own way through the program.
Burks said she’s thankful for Van’s House, for Van Krevelen and the staff there.
“I’m definitely thankful for God this year,” Burks said. “I’m thankful for Van’s House. I’m thankful for being sober.”
While overcoming addiction is a challenge, Burks said her struggles in life are their own cause to be grateful this Thanksgiving.
“If it weren’t for all the challenges I’ve faced, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” she said, “and I wouldn’t be who I am becoming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.