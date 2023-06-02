Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.