ENID, Okla. — Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to open Oct. 23, 2023, at 4629 W. Garriott, the home of the former Golden Corral, which was torn down for a new building to be constructed.
Portions of the parking lot have been poured in recent weeks, with more of the foundation set to be in place in the coming weeks, according to Taylor Hess, managing partner for the location.
Hess said she has worked at the Stillwater Texas Roadhouse for 10 years, and the team that will manage the Enid location all is coming from the Stillwater location. She said the Enid location will be larger than the Stillwater location, with newer Texas Roadhouses being a larger size to accommodate more guests and having more product on hand, Hess said.
She said those at Texas Roadhouse are excited to bring a restaurant to Enid, which is a tight-knit community.
"I think that the company itself, especially me and my team, are excited to take on a brand new location," she said. "Enid is very much a community driven town, and so we want to really dive into the community and be a part of that. That's what we're most excited about, is to really take on the whole town and be involved with the community just as much as we are involved in serving our guests."
She said during her time in Stillwater, she met numerous people who had driven there from Northwest Oklahoma. She said having the Enid location will help better serve those from the area in Enid and the surrounding area.
"I think is going to be nice for the city of Enid. I've been in Stillwater for 10 years, and I've been the service manager there for the last six," she said. "And I will say, I feel like a lot of the guests that are coming there are coming from that Northwestern Oklahoma area. And having something in Enid will be closer to accommodate the guests a lot more for that location."
She said Texas Roadhouse will look to start hiring additional staff six to eight weeks before Oct. 23, which Hess said likely will be in early September. For more information about Texas Roadhouse, visit texasroadhouse.com.
