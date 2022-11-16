ENID, Okla. — Texas Roadhouse is coming to Enid, a representative from the chain confirmed on Wednesday.
The agenda for next week's Enid Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting lists splitting a tract of land up as an item for consideration. The buyer, Texas Roadhouse, would split off a portion of the purchased land to add parking at 4629 W. Garriott for additional parking.
Construction likely is to begin in April 2023, and Texas Roadhouse could open later in the year or in early 2024. The location is the site of the former Golden Corral.
Golden Corral closed in 2020 during city of Enid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on businesses and did not reopen when those restrictions were eased.
"We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location," a company statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our restaurant team members and their families. As other area Golden Corral company and franchise-operated restaurants reopen, we will help our team members who are not yet employed transition to another opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.