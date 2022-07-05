WOODWARD — A Texas man was injured in a car collision on Monday about 2 miles northwest of Woodward.
Julian Christopher Eddins, 21, of Channelview, Texas, was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Eddins was a passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Christian Cole Eddins, 18, also of Channelview.
At about 7:36 p.m. Monday on U.S. 270 at East County Road 38, Eddins was driving south on U.S. 270 when he attempted an abrupt right turn and was hit by a 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck, driven by Elizabeth Ann Taylor, 49, of Kingfisher.
Taylor’s vehicle stopped on the shoulder, while Eddins’ went into a field, according to the report.
Neither driver was injured, according to the report. Another passenger in Eddins’ vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, also was not injured.
Seat belts were in use by all parties, according to the report, and the both drivers was listed as apparently normal.
The cause of collision was ruled to be inattentive driving.
