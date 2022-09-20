OKARCHE, Okla. — A 25-year-old Texas man was injured in a single-vehicle collision in Kingfisher County early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022, after overturning twice, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred around 4:08 a.m. Monday on North 2750 Road and 248th St. NW, approximately 6.2 miles west of Okarche, according to a report from OHP.
Oscar U. Melgar, of Conroe, Texas, was driving a gray 2016 Toyata Tundra east on 248th when he went off the road to the left and then got back on the road. He then went off the road to the right, entered a broad slide and overturned two times before coming to a rest on its wheels in the south ditch, the report states.
Melgar was transported by Kingfisher EMS to Kingfisher Mercy Hospital, with Miller EMS of Cashion later transporting him to St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury, according to OHP.
Seat belts were equipped but not in use, and Melgar's condition is listed as "odor of alcohol," the report states.
