ALVA, Okla. — A Lubbock, Texas, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 64 1.5 miles west of Alva Saturday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP reports the 53-year-old was driving a 1997 Toyota Rav4 west on the highway when it departed the roadway to the right, struck a utility pole and a fence and rolled one and a half times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was transported by Alva EMS and then taken by air to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, internal trunk, leg and arm injuries. The condition of the driver at the time of the accident was not known, according to the OHP report. Seatbelts were equipped and in use.
OHP also reported the reason for the vehicle departing the roadway was not known at the time of the report, and the “cause of collision” was under investigation.
