CHEROKEE, Okla. — A Hockley, Texas, man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle accident near Cherokee.
Marty Allen Crowl, 62, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 64 near the intersection with Oklahoma 8 about 2 miles north of Cherokee.
According to the report, Crowl was westbound on U.S. 64 when he ran the stop sign at Oklahoma 8 while attempting to pass a 2018 Ram 3500 pickup driven by Brock Thomas White, 29, of Earlville, Iowa. Due to oncoming traffic, Crowl swerved back into the westbound lane and hit the passenger side of a stock trailer White was pulling, according to the report.
White was not injured, but a horse in the trailer was taken to a local veterinary clinic with leg injuries, according to the report.
The report lists Crowl’s condition at the time of the accident as “odor of alcohol” and the cause of the accident as DUI. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
