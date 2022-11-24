ENID, Okla. — With the flip of a switch at 8:07 p.m. Friday night, the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree was lit.
More than 20,000 blue, green, orange, pink, red and yellow lights, along with 10,000 ornaments, adorn the 140-foot fir, which is named the Christ Tree and brought to Enid from California as part of The One Enid.
Amy Humphrey and her family came out to the 29th annual Enid Lights Up the Plains, enjoying all of the Christmas activities — the Parade of Lights, Enid’s outdoor ice skating rink and the official lighting of the Christ Tree.
Humphrey, who lives in the Enid area, said she has enjoyed attending the event for the past two years, saying as a follower of Christ, she appreciates the meaning behind the Christmas tree and loves to see all of the people gathered there.
“(My family and I) wanted to come out and show our support for the Christ Tree, and, of course, the kids loved skating, and we enjoyed the parade,” Humphrey said. “It was just wonderful to see our community come together and to worship Christ in that way.”
Tens of thousands of people like Humphrey made their way to Enid’s downtown area for ELUTP and the lighting of the Christ Tree — together marking the official start to Northwest Oklahoma’s Christmas season.
Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, which organizes ELUTP, estimates this year’s event brought in more people than last year’s, which had around 30,000 attendees, to enjoy the festivities.
“One of the coolest things is — I’m so busy all the time (during ELUTP) and not really paying attention, but as soon as the Parade of Lights starts, I’m able to walk around, and as soon as I turned the corner at Independence and Randolph, I saw the sea of people and realized how big of a deal this is,” Rapp said.
Businesses in downtown Enid stayed open later Friday, as Black Friday shoppers and ELUTP attendees flocked to the area and perused specials and discounts offered at some locations in anticipation of the annual holiday kickoff event.
Lafe Coldwater, owner of Enid Axe, said customers came in droves to spend time there before the Parade of Lights, adding that it was similar to last year in terms of the amount of people.
“We’ve been slammed — today’s our busiest day of the year, because it’s just continual,” he said.
Steve and Shelby Robertson, of Perry, heard about ELUTP through friends and decided to come to Enid on Friday night to experience the Christ Tree and Parade of Lights.
Before the tree-lighting ceremony, Steve Robertson said he couldn’t wait to see the Christ Tree all lit up.
“When we heard Enid had the tallest Christmas tree in the world, we said, ‘OK, we’re going this year,’” he said.
ELUTP, Rapp said, is a community effort and takes a lot of hard work from staff and volunteers, along with other organizations involved, adding that The One’s Christ Tree helped put Enid on the map.
“It all comes together in one day, and you see those fireworks go off and see all of those smiling faces out in the crowd, and suddenly, it’s all worth it,” she said. “It’s so great to be a part of something like this.”
Kyle Williams, who sponsors the Christ Tree along with his wife Carol, said he was speechless at the end of the night.
“A lot of people worked hard on this, and I just think that the spirit of God was here,” Williams said. “When you just hear the people and see the beauty of it all — it’s hard to describe. … It’s ‘joy.’ You just feel joy.”
Scott Smith, with K-LOVE, and Alan Clepper of KOFM Enid, emceed the tree-lighting ceremony, welcoming the crowd with shouts of “Merry Christmas.”
“What’s really cool about tonight is it’s the beginning of a 40-day celebration of the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ with the lighting of the Christ Tree,” Smith, who lives in Nashville, said. “We are so grateful that Kyle and Carol had the vision to bring the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree right here to Enid, Okla.”
From now until early January, The One will put on events such as concerts, Christmas activities and worship services near the Christ Tree, which is on Park Avenue in downtown Enid.
Kayla Shawn, who lives in the Fairview area, and her family attended the event’s finale, the fireworks show sponsored by Park Avenue Thrift, and said the Christ Tree is “the coolest thing.”
Shawn watched as her 2-year-old son and her husband Josh looked at the Christ Tree and other decorated perimeter trees and said she loves that her son gets to experience an event like this.
“It’s good to get him exposed, and this is all good stimulation for him at his age, and it’s exciting,” Shawn said. “There’s just stuff he can touch and look at, and it’s all so cool for all of us. … I hope that Enid keeps doing this. I think it’s a really good thing.”
