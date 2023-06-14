ENID, Okla. — The development of 12 leaders is underway.
Leadership Greater Enid (LGE) spends nine months instilling leadership skills in adults over the age of 18. Youth Leadership Greater Enid (YLGE) compacts a variety of these lessons into a three-day experience for high schoolers.
“These (students) are our future,” said Jay Sharp, who serves on the LGE Board of Directors as the Youth Leadership Chair. “These are the stellar kiddos from around Garfield County. They've shown exceptional leadership, exceptional volunteerism involvement. So, we want to show them what we offer to retain that talent.”
To apply, students were required to have a GPA of 2.94 or greater and completed their freshman year of high school. Eligible students submitted an application, resume and headshot for review. The competitive process resulted in LGE facilitators selecting 12 students to participate in this summer’s Youth Leadership Greater Enid.
The students spend 13 hours per day exploring opportunities within Enid. They spend their nights in the Northern Oklahoma College dorms, giving them a taste of independence and college life.
“And certainly, we just tried to, every chance we get, to throw in some educational components, but really, it's about highlighting Enid and why this is a great place to live and rebirth family and talent,” Sharp said.
Robotic surgery, a tour of the Champlin Mansion, an active shooter drill and nightly team building activities are some of the many 45-minute opportunity sessions students will experience by the end of the week.
Students learned life skills through educational sessions with different Enid residents. On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, an HR professional detailed the do’s and don’ts of resume building. On Wednesday, students met with a financial adviser who taught the value of credit scores and financing.
Maranda Phares, a Youth Leadership Greater Enid Committee senior member, said the dinner etiquette event is a favorite among many students. The dinner teaches students appropriate dining behavior that can be applied to both personal and professional settings.
“Everything is fun,” Phares said. “It's awesome.”
Sharp said last year’s graduating YLGE class received approximately $250,000 in college scholarships. Although YLGE provides students with the skills necessary to thrive at college, they remind students college is not the only path to success.
YLGE informs students of the opportunities and careers offered by Autry Technology Center. Students are given the chance to explore a variety of future careers or college majors, such as law enforcement, health care, entertainment, media and nonprofit work.
YLGE doesn’t discriminate when it comes to its students. Students from areas surrounding Enid are welcome to apply for YLGE.
By the end of the three-day showcase of Enid, students will understand the opportunities their community has to offer and how to utilize them.
“We're trying to get those future leaders ready for tomorrow and tomorrow's leaders ready for today,” Sharp said.
