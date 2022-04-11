ENID, Okla. — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed on Saturday night, according to Enid Police Department.
The teenager, whose name was not released by police, was in stable condition at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City as of Monday morning with a broken rib and a punctured lung, police said.
According to a report from EPD, at 8:48 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call regarding a stabbing that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers saw the 14-year-old lying on the ground, with one teenager holding a sweatshirt to the left side of the teenager's body, just under his armpit, and two other teenagers nearby, according to the report.
The teenagers on scene told police that the 14-year-old and a 16-year-old boy agreed to fight one-on-one, according to the report. At some point during the fight, the younger boy was stabbed twice, once on each side.
The boy was treated by Enid Fire Department and Life EMS before being flown to OU Medical Center, police said.
EPD said as of Monday afternoon, the 16-year-old had not been located, and the investigation was ongoing.
