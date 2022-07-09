WATONGA, Okla. — A 17-year-old was injured on Friday just northeast of Watonga.
The unnamed female was airlifted to Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
She was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to OHP.
There was no information in the report on the condition the passenger, a 15-year-old Watonga boy.
At 9:14 p.m. while driving east on Blaine County Road 800, the driver’s 1995 Polaris Magnum left the road, hit a fence towards the left of the road and turned halfway.
OHP ruled the cause of the accident as improper use of lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.