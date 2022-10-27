ENID, Okla. — Local high schoolers are getting weekly opportunities to learn how to recognize and protect themselves from domestic violence.
“Safe Dates,” a school-based prevention program that Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is putting on, kicked off Oct. 11 at Enid High School and will be held Tuesday mornings through Dec. 6.
The curriculum aims to teach EHS students how to identify and protect themselves from domestic violence, said Tree Kelley, executive director of YFS.
“Part of our mission at Youth and Family Services is to help hurting children and families and empower them so that we can build a stronger community,” Kelley said. “‘Safe Dates’ just falls right in line with that.”
The program has been in the works for about two years, Kelley said, but had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything fell into the right place to kick it off in October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Goals of “Safe Dates” includes changing adolescent norms on dating violence and gender roles, improving conflict resolution skills for dating relationships, promoting victims’ and perpetrators’ beliefs in the need for help and awareness of community resources for dating violence, encouraging help-seeking by victims and those who commit crimes against them and developing peer help-giving skills.
Kelley said the first one-hour session on Oct. 11 was presented to all 670 EHS freshmen and featured multiple speakers, including Courtney Dennis, executive director at YWCA Enid; Assistant District Attorney Sean Hill; and YFS’ clinical director Josh Guinn and clinician Jay Redelsperger.
“One thing we noticed (in the opening session) was that Jay gave them all these different scenarios, and some of them were, obviously, an abusive relationship,” Kelley said. “Well, the scenarios that didn't involve physical violence, the kids weren't sure if those were abusive or not. We realized they totally didn't get the idea of intimidation and coercion — an imbalance of power.”
“Physical and sexual abuse — most people have an idea,” Redelsperger said, “but it was the more subtle things and those red flags.”
Subsequent sessions only last 30 minutes and are available to any high school student — not just the freshman class — and Kelley said about 25 students attended the latest session on Oct. 25, leading to a more conversational and interactive session.
“When I saw how engaged (the students) were, it really hit me that we were talking about things my parents didn’t even talk to me about,” she said.
Redelsperger said he hopes the program helps break down some of the more “traditional” behaviors in relationships.
“These were things that weren't even on people's radar because they were ... normalized for generations, and I think the awareness is so much greater now," Redelsperger said. "(‘Safe Dates’) ... is giving voice to that awareness.”
Already, YFS is seeing the program’s impact, as a few students sought further guidance after the first two sessions.
“People in our field want to save the world, so to find out that we’re making a difference with what we’re doing that quickly is just another, ‘This is why I do what I do,’” Kelley said.
Upcoming topics covered in sessions includes "preventing sexual dating abuse," "overcoming stereotypes," "how to help friends," "how we feel, how we deal," and "equal power through communication."
Kelley and Redelsperger both said they hope “Safe Dates” continues on.
“The more healthier relationships you have in a community, I think, the healthier the community is going to be because you have less traumatized individuals,” Redelsperger said. “(‘Safe Dates’) is definitely a part of building a stronger, healthier community overall.”
Community Development Support Association has reached out to YFS about having “Safe Dates” presented there, Kelley said, adding that if any other school administrative officials in the area want the program to be available at their schools, too, to call YFS at (580) 233-7220.
Any parents who have questions about the “Safe Dates” curriculum also can contact YFS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.