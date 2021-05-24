Eight slots still are available for participants to compete in this year’s 34th annual United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma's Golf Tournament and Ronna Richards Memorial.
Sponsored by Stride Bank and P&K Equipment, the tournament will be June 14 at Oakwood Golf Club.
Tournament organizers said they hope to raise $60,000 to benefit United Way's 15 area partner agencies.
Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. United Way CEO Dan Schiedel said all eight slots are in the morning tee time.
Participants also can donate during the registration process and the day of the tournament. The tournament will have a $10,000 Jiffy Trip-sponsored, hole-in-one contest and prizes for most accurate drive, roll the dice, multiple hole options, dogleg and mulligan camouflaged balls for $100.
Teams are accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We have an incredibly generous community, many who have big hearts that care," said Alex Williams, United Way board president and co-chair of the golf committee. “Every person who contributes can take pride in knowing their United Way dollars are continually at work helping others in need,” Williams said.
A corporate team is $750 and receives a company sign on golf course, company name listed in the brochure and four players. A hole sponsor is $250 and receives company sign on the golf course and company name listed in the brochure.
Lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone wanting to participate can contact (580) 237-0821 or email kim@unitedwayenid.org.
