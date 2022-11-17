Trustees of Enid Public School Foundation awarded 27 grants totaling more than $21,000 to classroom teachers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Classrooms will receive new materials in a variety of subject areas including math, aviation, reading, music when they return from Thanksgiving break.
Grants are awarded as part of a competitive process, with priority given to innovative projects deemed to have the greatest impact on student learning. Several teachers joined together to co-write grants and share materials across classrooms, stretching the impact of dollars invested during this cycle. EPSF provides grants twice a year — in the fall semester and the spring semester.
“Formerly grant limits were $1,000 per project, but it was raised to $2,000 for teacher groups of two or more, and teachers responded by writing collaborative grants,” said Janna Jackson, EPSF executive director.
She said a grant from Garfield Elementary School was submitted by five teachers who will share the reading materials they receive.
"Our dollars will reach five classrooms this year, and every year for years to come," Jackson said, “We strive to impact student learning while being careful stewards of donor money. This grant embodies both of those goals.”
Grant proposals are judged anonymously.
The teacher grant program is largely funded through endowment funds. Anita Trojan, grant chair, works closely with Signature Grant Donors.
“We are especially grateful for the generosity of our Signature Grant Donors, who have made gifts of at least $10,000 to the EPS Foundation either directly or through our endowment at the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation,” she said.
To learn more about the grant program or the EPS Foundation, contact Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org.
Grant winners were:
• Coolidge Elementary School — Rhonda Stuart, Shea Mercer and Sarah Owens, grants from the Jack Bowers Family.
• Eisenhower Elementary School — Lyntel Murphy, grant from the Jack Bowers Family.
• Enid High School — Christopher Parker, grant from the Jack Bowers Family and Matt and Allison Davis; Jayson Crowley and Lance Murray, grants from Jeff and Kelly Gwin; Rhoni Herell and Tiesa Maltby, grants from the Don Westfall Memorial.
• Garfield Elementary School — Jamie Aguilar, Toni Webb, Brandy Fagan, Charla Harris and Nikki Wadkins, “Story Suitcases” grant from the Ed and Mona Long family.
• Hoover Elementary School — Danielle Smith and Amanda Purdy, grant from the H.H. Champlin Family.
• Lincoln Academy — Holly Crawford, grant from the H.H. Champlin Family, grant from Linda Gungoll, and two grants from the Claud and Emma Neil family.
• Longfellow Middle School — Jesseca Patnode, Rebecca Lemming and Carrie DeClerk, science grant from Paul and Nikki Baker.
• Monroe Elementary School — Lori Flynn, two Bob Costello grants; Pam Seigel, two grants from Bert and Janice Mackie.
• Prairie View Elementary School — Anitajane Garnard, Lauren Baker and Krystal Geeting, grant came from the Bob Dense family.
• Taft Elementary School — Angela Kroeger, three grants from the Jim and Mary Barnes Family; Jill Roecker, grant from the Jim and Mary Barnes Family.
• Waller Middle School — Steven Goodwin and Veronique Perkins, grants from Amy Garrison.
