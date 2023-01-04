ENID, Okla. — Once again, teacher salaries will be a focus of the upcoming 59th Oklahoma legislative session.
The first session officially begins on Feb. 6, 2023. Legislators currently are busy organizing and preparing for the upcoming bill introduction deadline, which is 4 p.m. Jan. 19.
In regard to teacher salaries, lawmakers and educators are split on what needs to be done.
“While teachers regularly receive step raises, it has been a few years since the minimum pay schedule has been raised, and we need to make sure that our compensation remains competitive with the states around us," said District 40 Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid. "However, I would not be in favor of increasing taxes, so any increase from the state would need to come from existing revenue streams."
District 19 Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, said he supports giving teachers a raise this year but prefers a long-term solution.
“This issue comes up every year, and it would be better to give teachers something they can plan on,” he said.
Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said wants to give teachers a $2,000 raise this year and the next two years. Pederson said he has talked to Pemberton and is supportive of his idea.
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, favors awarding teacher raises based on merit. This has been discussed in the past, and Enid Superintendent Darrell Floyd said he does not support this type of raise.
He previously said it is hard to evaluate and puts an unreasonable burden on administration to single out teachers against one another.
Caldwell thinks differently.
"I would prefer school districts award salary increases based on merit like virtually every other profession does," he said. "I refuse to believe that teaching is the one profession where every employee is of the same quality or that administrators are somehow incapable of determining who our best teachers are. Your best teachers should be paid more. It’s that simple."
Curriculum also will be discussed during the legislative session.
Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, said he supports a bill to prevent teachers from being required to teach controversial issues.
Pederson said he is against teacher mandates, and said he wants to focus on core curriculum.
“Other issues are just too controversial,” he said.
State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said he doesn’t think the state needs a big government solution to look over a teacher's shoulder telling them to do this and not do that.
"Teachers know what they are doing," Waldron said. "They understand the political atmosphere and know not to cross a line."
Pederson said his district has great schools and teachers, so this is not a concern.
“In general, I believe we need to take great care to not over-regulate what is taught in our classrooms,” Caldwell said. "We need to focus on returning to the essentials of education, and I believe that is what the overwhelming majority of teachers want to do. Unfortunately, we have a few teachers across the state that seem to be more interested in being an activist than an educator.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.