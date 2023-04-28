ENID, Okla. — Susan Shewey, children’s librarian at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, teamed up with Taft Elementary School teacher Susan Rains and Principal Rob Kappus to do a special reading project for Rains' fourth-grade class.
Since the beginning of April, Shewey has visited the classroom at Taft four days a week to read “The Ogress and the Orphans,” by Newberry-award winning author Kelly Barnhill.
The book was named as one of the 2024 Sequoyah Children’s Masterlist books, was approved by EPS curriculum chairs, and Shewey and Rains have been reading the books to the class.
The 25 copies of the book were provided by Shewey and her husband.
“The kids absolutely love the book,” Rains said.
Student McKenna Copeland said it was an emotional cliff-hanger, and Zoey Ziegler said there were exciting moments she could identify with from her own life.
The reaction from the students about the book motivated Shewey to contact the president of Junior Welfare League to find out if they would help purchase books for the students.
The honorary and sustaining members gave the library $1,000 to purchase 100 copies of the book.
The books are in a back room at the library and will be given out beginning May 30 on a first-come, first-serve basis. During the summer, Shewey will read the book at the library. The book is 400 pages long and is written at a fifth-grade level.
Rains said this has been a special class for her this year and they deserved a special treat.
“I’ve been receiving treatments for cancer this year, and the kids have been so supportive,” Rains said. “We discussed the changes in my appearance and the times I’ve had to be gone for surgeries and treatments.”
Rains has 23 kids in her class and has only missed 18 days during this year of challenges.
“They are a special class and have shown me great love,” she said.
