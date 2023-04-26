Highlights from the teacher incentives announced Wednesday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.
Signing bonus program
• Less than three years experience, $15k; rural or high poverty district, $20k.
• Three plus years experience, $25k; rural or high poverty district, $30k.
• Five plus years experience and teaching in a rural or high poverty district, $50k.
• Five plus years experience teaching special education, $50k.
Contract stipulations
• Teachers must commit to teaching five years in a critical shortage area (grades PK-3 or PK-12 special education) in an Oklahoma school.
• Teachers who leave their teaching position before the five-year period will be required to pay back a pro-rated amount to their districts.
Eligible teachers
• Newly certified teachers (with less than 3 years experience) in grades PK-3 or special education PK-12.
• Returning certified teachers in grades PK-3 or special education PK-12. Returning is defined as retired teachers, teachers who left the profession or career changers.
• Out-of-state certified teachers in grades PK-3 or special education PK-12.
Teacher Empowerment Program
• Three new teacher certification designations: Advanced, lead, and master.
• Districts can nominate and approve up to 10% of their eligible teachers.
• The Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund is provided through annual appropriations made by the Legislature from the Oklahoma Lottery Commission, from profits in excess of the $65M in base Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust.
• Teachers can earn a minimum of $3,000 from their local district, with a maximum of $40,000 in annual incentive salary, depending on the designation level and funding availability.
• Teachers may receive the corresponding state match, not to exceed $40,000, to the district allotment, given that there is available funding remaining.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.