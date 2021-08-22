ENID, Okla. — Holly Taylor will serve as the coordinator and principal photographer for EKids Magazine during the 2021-22 school year.
EKids is a magazine published in the fall and spring that features photos and activities for young children attending school in several local school districts. About 9,000 copies of the magazine are distributed throughout the Enid readership area. The magazine is published by the Eagle Marketing wing of the Enid News & Eagle.
Taylor is well-known in the community as a photographer and graphic designer. She is the owner of Taylor Creative, a freelance graphic design service. Taylor has worked with the Enid News & Eagle and Eagle Marketing for several years and has had her photos and articles featured in ETown Magazine as well as EKids. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in advertising.
“I am thrilled to accept the role of coordinator for Ekids Magazine! Years ago, when I filled in as a photographer/writer for this publication, I thoroughly enjoyed spotlighting the area students and staff,” Taylor said
During the school year, Taylor will be working with local schools to get photographs of students and teachers participating in school activities.
“We are excited to have Holly join us in leading this important project,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. “We also appreciate the local schools in helping us with this project, which we believe builds awareness in the community about the outstanding educational experiences our youth are having.”
The first EKids edition of this school year will publish in November.
