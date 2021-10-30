ENID, Okla. — As the pandemic waxes and wanes, more businesses and industries are adjusting to losses and a changing economy.
The dry cleaning and laundry business has been hit particularly hard, as local and national dry cleaners are feeling the effects of shutdowns and casually dressed telecommuters.
While trends in the retail and restaurant industries are more visible to consumers, the service industry has felt many less obvious effects from the pandemic.
As airlines and restaurants begin to rebound, dry cleaners approach a larger work-from-home population, as more companies keep workers at home.
One in six dry cleaners have closed or faced bankruptcy in the U.S., and many won’t survive the coming year, according to the National Cleaners Association.
Gwen Valdez, owner of Heritage Cleaners, began looking at her earnings as COVID-19 numbers began to dwindle. She said her numbers weren’t going back as quickly as she needed them to.
“It was really interesting to me, after the pandemic waned and things seemed like they were getting better,” Valdez said. “But the business is just not coming back, because people aren’t going in to work, and if they do, it’s more casual than it used to be.”
Valdez began reaching out to others in the industry, trying to figure out what was going on.
“The dry cleaning and laundry business is a convenience for people,” Valdez said.
“Whenever stuff started to close down and people had to go home from work, our business plunged because people were sitting at home in their sweatpants and T-shirts, talking on the internet,” Valdez said.
Other businesses in the service industry, like Lydia’s Alterations in Enid, also have been affected in the same way dry cleaners have.
Lydia Morrow, owner of Lydia’s, stayed open during the pandemic and said she feels like her business is back to normal.
Lydia’s has kept afloat from making and selling masks to make up for the pandemic losses. Also, since she sees customers on a more emergent basis than dry cleaners do, and she said this has helped as well.
Morrow said she was grateful for assistance from the city of Enid and PPP grants.
“Everyone struggled in 2020,” Morrow said. “We all had to find out how to survive. Now in 2021, she says her numbers are getting closer to what they were in 2019.”
And what does the future hold?
“It’s a little scary,” Valdez said. “So, I am doing everything I can to let everyone know we are still out there, going strong and want to serve the needs of Enid and the surrounding communities.”
Valdez said she is optimistic things will come back — Heritage has been in business more than 20 years and she hopes to be around for another 20.
Other Enid businesses like Hahn Cleaners, C&C Cleaners and Heritage Cleaners remain open. Besides work clothes, they dry clean costumes, nice dresses, coats, sweaters, outerwear, comforters and bedspreads.
“After the holiday rush, we will have a better idea of what the future will look like,” Valdez said.
Grandview Research is projecting a 3.4% to 4% compound annual growth rate in the industry over the next seven years, especially as dry cleaners shift to more automated forms of client service. As services become more on-demand, adding the options of convenient kiosks, dry cleaning delivery and contactless drop offs, more consumers seem to be interested in the services, according to Grandview Research.
The figures project that local dry cleaners and alterations services will need to find ways to scale up their businesses to keep alive during the throes of the pandemic and its aftershocks.
