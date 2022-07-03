Taking precautions important in helping prevent child abductions, experts, officials say

ENID, Okla. — It’s one of parents’ and guardians’ worst nightmares — the abduction of their child.
There were 395 attempted abductions that involved 499 children in 2021, and more than 600 attempted abductions were documented in 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Locally, though, “true missing children cases” are uncommon for the Enid Police Department, as most involve custody disputes getting resolved, children wandering off while unsupervised or runaways being reported, department spokesperson Cass Rains said.
“Child abductions are extremely rare, but that doesn’t mean precautions should not be taken,” Rains said.
‘Seconds matter’
If parents or guardians cannot find their child, or believe their child has been taken by somebody, Rains urged them to immediately call 911.
“Seconds matter in these types of cases,” he said. “It’s not like on television. There is no waiting period for someone to be considered missing. If someone believes a child or loved one is legitimately missing, they need to call us.”
When a child is reported missing, all available EPD officers on duty respond immediately to the area where the child was last known to be, Rains said.
EPD will search the child’s house because sometimes, Rains said, children like to play hide-and-seek and conceal themselves inside, and will ask if any particular place nearby that the child likes to visit is nearby and check those locations, as well.
Rains said EPD attempts to work with whoever reported the child missing to get descriptions of their clothing and appearance and get a photo to post to social media.
The investigating officer will send a general broadcast with a description of the child to all police officers, who then begin searching the area.
If the child isn’t found, others such as sergeants, lieutenants and detectives will join in the search, and EPD will search all open businesses in the area and stop to talk to pedestrians nearby, as well as people delivering packages or postal workers.
Additionally, EPD attempts to locate video footage from nearby residences and businesses to see if the child was recorded to get the direction of travel.
“These cases require a quick response from officers,” Rains said. “Most often, the more sets of eyes we can get out in the field, the quicker we are able to locate that child.”
All police officers receive training during the Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training (CLEET) certification on investigating missing persons cases, Rains said.
EPD officers also undergo further instruction during field training after graduating from the police academy.
Amber Alerts are issued only once a law enforcement agency has met two criteria when evaluating a possible child abduction, Rains said.
The first is if a child 17 years old or younger or an individual under proven mental or physical disability is abducted, and there is reason to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
The second is when there is information available to disseminate to law enforcement agencies and the general public that could assist in the safe recovery of the victim and/or the apprehension of a suspect.
Teaching children about abduction safety
Abduction attempts often involve a suspect driving a vehicle; a child traveling to or from school; taking place between 2-7 p.m.; and girls and children between the ages of 10-14, according to NCMEC.
The top five methods used during abduction attempts are offering a ride, offering candy or sweets, asking questions, offering money, and looking for or showing an animal.
NCMEC also encouraged parents to avoid using the phrase “stranger danger” because it’s not the most effective abduction prevention lesson for children.
“Stranger danger,” according to NCMEC, ignores that most children are abducted by someone they know, so avoiding strangers won’t help if the abductor is a family member, neighbor or acquaintance.
“When you talk to your children about abduction prevention, don’t focus on warning them about certain types of people,” according to NCMEC. “Instead, teach them to identify and respond to threatening situations.”
For more information from NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org/.
Self-defense activities
A kidnapping attempt reported last month in Kingfisher allegedly involved two men in a white van.
A 14-year-old girl told Kingfisher Police Department she was walking down the road when the van stopped beside her, and a man got out and grabbed her by the arms.
The girl said she was able to turn around and punch the man in the nose and then yelled and kicked at him. A woman nearby heard the commotion, ran over and yelled at the man, who got back into the van and fled.
Alex Evers, owner of Family Martial Arts, said he first encourages parents and guardians of children enrolled in the karate studio — most between ages 4 to 13 — to talk to them further about the things he teaches them about self-defense and what to do in those situations.
Evers said instructors will teach students to practice being loud, keeping their hands up and saying things like, “Stop,” or “I don’t know you.”
“One of the tricky parts is ... kids are often told things like, ‘Stay in line. Pay attention. Focus. Be quiet,’ and when something bad is happening, we want the opposite,” Evers said.
It’s also important for children to be aware of their surroundings and find a trusted adult like a police officer, firefighter or business employee in case of an emergency, Evers said, as well as being confident in their martial arts skills, if it comes down to using them.
“We teach a lot of preventative measures, and then the last-case scenario is, ‘OK, they grab our wrist, so we’ll do our wrist-grab defense and get out of there the best we can,” he said.
Safety tips for preventing child abductions
One of the challenges of being a parent or guardian, Rains said, is teaching children to be cautious without filling them with fear or anxiety.
“Talk to your kids often about safety and give them the basics on how to avoid and escape potentially dangerous situations,” he said.
To help prevent instances of child abductions, Rains said children should be taught the full names of their parents or guardians and addresses, to be aware of their surroundings when away from their parents or guardians, and to trust their instincts.
If something feels wrong or unsafe, Rains said children should contact an adult immediately.