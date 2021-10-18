ENID, Okla. — Changes to the city of Enid’s recall election procedures again are on the table.
City commissioners will reconsider a city code ordinance for recall elections during Tuesday’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the administration building’s commission chambers, following a discussion of the ordinance during the 5 p.m. study session.
The proposed ordinance would supplement the Enid city charter’s rules for recall elections, including petition circulations, verification processes and election timings.
Commissioners tabled the ordinance at their last meeting Oct. 5.
As discussed at previous commission meetings, the recall ordinance was in response to January’s state court ruling that nullified the recall election against former Enid City Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who objected to Ward 3 residents’ petition last year.
A majority of the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled the recall petitions did not include the same warning language for signees as required by state statute for referendum and initiative petitions.
On the outer page of each pamphlet shall be printed the word “Warning,” and underneath this in 10-point type the words: ”It is a felony for anyone to sign an initiative, referendum or recall petition with any name other than his own, or knowingly to sign his name more than once for the measure, or to sign such petition when he is not a legal voter.”
The ordinance also calls for the city clerk to place a sufficient recall petition on the agenda for the next commission meeting.
Under city charter, recalls are limited to elected officers who have been in office for at least six months.
The commission also will vote to accept several easements and other agreements related to the Kaw Lake Water Supply project and its accompanying pipeline, treatment plant and water main in Enid. These include three pipeline crossing agreements with both Union Pacific and BNSF railroads and a 620-square-foot temporary access easement for the water treatment plant site on West Chestnut west of Oklahoma Bible Academy.
The city also would enter into an escrow agreement to place $2.755 million at Stride Bank for a condemnation agreement over a parcel tract for the Kaw project.
