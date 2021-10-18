The Oklahoma Victim Information and Notification Everyday Service will be undergoing system upgrades on Tuesday.

VINE, which is an automative internet and telephone service that helps victims of crime obtain immediate and updated information about the custody status of an offender, will be unavailable for offender searches, registrations and notifications while the system upgrades are ongoing.

Notifications about offenders will resume as soon as the upgrades have been completed.

The VINE Service is asking that anyone with questions regarding an offender's custody status to call the local law enforcement agency where the offender is housed. 

Once upgrades have been completed, a notice that the Oklahoma VINE Service is back online will be sent out.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you