The Oklahoma Victim Information and Notification Everyday Service will be undergoing system upgrades on Tuesday.
VINE, which is an automative internet and telephone service that helps victims of crime obtain immediate and updated information about the custody status of an offender, will be unavailable for offender searches, registrations and notifications while the system upgrades are ongoing.
Notifications about offenders will resume as soon as the upgrades have been completed.
The VINE Service is asking that anyone with questions regarding an offender's custody status to call the local law enforcement agency where the offender is housed.
Once upgrades have been completed, a notice that the Oklahoma VINE Service is back online will be sent out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.