Continuing a decades-long annual tradition, Enid Symphony Orchestra will perform the grand finale to the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Meadowlake Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
The performance, under the direction of music director Douglas Newell, has a theme of “Superheroes!” and will begin at 8:30 p.m. and lead into a fireworks show by Western Enterprises. Security National Bank of Enid is sponsoring the symphony’s performance for the sixth year.
“Security National Bank of Enid is proud to continue to be part of this community celebration,” said April Danahy, bank senior vice president.
Among the selections ESO will perform will be superhero favorites, including "Superman," "Wonder Woman" and "The Dark Knight." Audience goers also will hear themes from "Indiana Jones," "Star Wars," "Band of Brothers" and others. Enid Mayor David Mason will read the dramatic poem “In Flanders’ Fields,” and narrations will be given by ESO executive director Victoria Moreira.
The evening performance will end with a salute to the United States armed forces and the firework display.
The symphony will hold a free open rehearsal of the program at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway, for those wishing to avoid the crowds.
Support also comes from Park Avenue Thrift, Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.
Parking is available on the north side of the park for only those vehicles with disabled license plates or placards, a member of Enid Symphony Orchestra or workers for the Kiwanis Club rides and concession stand.
The old GEFCO parking lot,east of Meadowlake Park, at 2215 S. Van Buren, will be available for public parking.
The fireworks display will cap a day of activities at Meadowlake Park.
Independence Day celebrations will kick off at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with the fishing derby.
All fishing derby participants must register and check-in before going to their fishing posts. Failure to register and comply by set rules will result in disqualification. More info can be found at Enid.org/July4thCelebration.
The fishing derby will continue until 11 a.m., with fish weigh-in at 10:30 a.m.
Paddle boats at Meadowlake will be available noon to 9 p.m., with the last board out at 8:15 p.m.
Kiwanis Club rides, including the Ferris wheel, train, carousel and kiddie plane and car rides will be available 6-9 p.m., according to the city of Enid.
The Train Stop concession stand, miniature golf and sno-cones will be open noon to 10 p.m.
Watermelon will be served at 7 p.m.
