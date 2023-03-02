In collaboration with Carnegie Hall, Enid Symphony Orchestra is participating in Link Up, a music education program provided by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI).
The free concerts will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Emmanuel Enid.
Approximately 1,400 students participating in Link Up in Enid will attend the concerts, where they sing and play the recorder with the orchestra from their seats in the audience.
This performance often serves as students’ first concert experience and provides them with the opportunity to apply the musical concepts they have studied.
“My students really enjoy Link-Up, and once they've gone as third-graders, they can't wait to go back in fourth,” said Ashley Hunnicutt, Glenwood Elementary School music teacher.
“The music is interesting and engaging, and it fits right into the other lessons they're learning at the time,” Hunnicutt said.
She said interaction with the symphony is students' favorite part.
They always comment on the different instruments and how exciting it is to hear the music in real life, she said. It gives the students an idea of what it is like to be in a professional orchestra.
For more than 30 years, Link Up International has paired orchestras with students in grades 3–5 in their local communities.
Link Up addresses music instruction and resources by providing a free year-long curriculum that teachers can implement, along with classroom materials, online video and audio resources.
This will be the seventh year Enid Symphony Orchestra and Enid area schools have participated in the program. It was begun in this area in 2017 and it has been presented each year with the exception of 2021.
Participating in Link Up — The Orchestra Moves will be all elementary schools in Enid Public Schools as well as Emmanuel Christian School and Aline-Cleo Elementary School.
Douglas Newell, Enid Symphony Orchestra maestro, will conduct the concerts with Tori Moreira, ESO director of communications and community outreach, emcee. Music teachers participating in the leadership of the program are Angela Krieger, Hunnicutt and Lori Flynn. Martha O’Banion will be technical director.
Enid Symphony Orchestra is one of 120 national and international organizations chosen for the program. Since 2003, Carnegie Hall has partnered with professional, community and university orchestras across the country and around the world to support education programs and strengthen partnerships with local schools.
Sponsors for the program are James and Mary Barnes Foundation, Enid Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Council and Enid Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.