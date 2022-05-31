ENID, Okla. — An Enid building that until recently was the location of Van’s House was donated last year to the charity arm of Southwestern Oklahoma State University not long before the sober-living home decided to shut down for good.
The two-story, roughly 8,000-square-foot property at 701 W. Maine was donated to the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Foundation in November 2021, according to the Garfield County Assessor.
SWOSU Foundation, based in Weatherford, intends to sell the building, university officials said last week.
According to the assessor, the building's former owner, Lucinda Benge, had inherited the joint tenancy warranty deed in 2020 from her husband, Jay Benge, who had owned the building since 1996 but died in 2016. Lucinda did not respond to request for comment Tuesday.
Former Van’s House director Scott Van Krevelen said the building’s donation came along at right time for the center, which he and his wife, Sally, opened in 1997.
Van’s House closed its doors in April after operating in Enid for 25 years. The Van Krevelens, both certified drug and alcohol treatment counselors, would provide in-patient treatment for at least a year to up to 16 residents at a time.
The couple had been talking about closing the home since Sally retired two years ago, but Scott said the recent donation did factor into his decision to also retire.
“Of course, it did, but it just seemed like the perfect opportunity to go ahead and do it,” he said last Wednesday. “It was just time for us, for me, to retire, period.”
He said they didn’t try to negotiate a deal to remain in the building, either.
The foundation’s policy is to liquidate any property donations to support scholarships and research grants, said Garrett King, who oversees foundation operations as vice president for institutional advancement at SWOSU.
King said buildings oftenare donated to the foundation.
“We aren’t really in the landlord business,” he said Thursday.
He said the university is not planning to operate a building in Enid, either.
The property is currently listed with Blevins & Co. Realtors, of Enid.
The total cash value of the property was reported at $309,860 in 2021, according to the county assessor.
News & Eagle reporter Kelci McKendrick contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.