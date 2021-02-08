Garfield Masonic Lodge 501 is sponsoring the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Enid Assembly 17 at the annual Sweetheart Banquet 5-8 p.m. Friday at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
Masonic Lodge 80 is donating the steaks in memory of George Bland. Menu will be sirloin steak, baked potato, corn, green beans, hot rolls, desserts and drinks. Dinner for one is $15 or two for $25.
RSVP can be made by calling Rachel Lebeda at (918) 409-9173. Dine in and carry out orders are welcome.
Make checks payable to Garfield Lodge 501. This event is held each year so the girls can go to Grand Assembly in May and other events.
