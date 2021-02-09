ENID, Okla. — Garfield Masonic Lodge 501 has postponed its annual Sweetheart Banquet due to weather concerns.
The event, originally scheduled this week, now will be Feb. 27 at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
Garfield Masonic Lodge 501 is sponsoring the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Enid Assembly 17, at the annual event.
The menu will consist of sirloin steak, baked potato, corn, green beans, hot rolls, desserts and drinks. Dinner for one is $15 or two for $25.
Masonic Lodge 80 is donating the steaks in memory of George Bland.
RSVP can be made by calling Rachel Lebeda at (918) 409-9173. Dine in and carry out orders are welcome.
Make checks payable to Garfield Lodge 501. This event is held each year so the girls can go to Grand Assembly in May and other events.
